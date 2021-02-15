No-Li shovels it forward

Staff reports

No-Li Brewhouse met Monday’s storm with a plea for neighborliness.

The Spokane brewery offered complimentary snow shovels to people who agreed to “pay it forward” by shoveling someone else’s sidewalk or driveway.

No-Li owner Jon Bryant has been at the forefront of community-helping-community efforts this past year, from donating lunches to schoolkids during the pandemic’s early stages to helping raise tens of thousands of dollars for Malden and Pine City residents devastated by wildfires, to another pay-it-forward program that just last week collected blankets, gloves and hats for people in need as bitter weather enveloped Spokane.

The snow-shovel plea hit Monday morning as Spokane awoke to a fresh blanket of snow that deepened as the day wore on.

By Monday evening the National Weather Service reported 3.8 inches of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport. It was likely more in many areas of the Spokane region.

– From staff reports