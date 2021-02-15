Winter Storm Warning in effect for Spokane through Monday afternoon

After months of minimal snowfall, the National Weather Service Spokane issued a Winter Storm Warning Monday morning after a storm brought at least 2 inches of snow overnight.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. on Monday everywhere from Cheney to Coeur d’Alene. From 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Just over 3 inches of snow fell at Spokane International Airport.

Without a large snowfall since December, Laurie Nisbet, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane said the Winter Storm Warning was put into effect to remind people to be careful during the storm.

“We just figured this was more of an impactful storm that we’ve had since December,” Nisbet said. “Even though it is a holiday people do still have to work and it is impacting the morning commute.”

At least eight collisions, two involving commercial vehicles, occurred in the span of 45 minutes late Monday morning on Interstate 90 going both directions in Spokane Valley. No more than one lane was blocked at a time between the Argonne and Barker exits, according to the Washington State Patrol. The area was very icy and motorists were encouraged to use extreme caution, WSP said.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to 10 calls related to cold exposure from midnight on Valentine’s Day to 6 a.m. Monday morning, said Chief Brian Schaeffer. Usually people are medically evaluated and directed to a shelter if they are unhoused, Schaeffer said.

City of Spokane crews were out late and morning crews came in early to prevent a gap in sanding, deicing and plowing of city streets, according to a tweet from the city. A full-city plow was launched Monday morning that usually takes crews working 24 hours a day for three days to complete, according to a news release from the city. Crews focused on arterials Monday morning with teams set to deploy to residential areas at 5:30 p.m. starting with hilly neighborhoods.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd side of the street in residential areas and special plows with snow gates will be used to avoid leaving berms at the end of driveways, according to the news release. Plowing in the downtown area had yet to be scheduled as of mid-day Monday.

Seniors and disabled people who many need help removing snow from their driveway and sidewalks can call 311 to be connected with resources for shoveling sidewalks.

The storm is forecast to move out of the Spokane area Monday evening leaving up to 4 inches of snow in its wake.

“There might still be some light snow over southeastern Washington and North Idaho through Tuesday,” Nisbet said.

High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are around freezing with the potential for fog Wednesday, Nisbet said. While the snow might become more compact, it’s unlikely there will be significant snow melt until Thursday with a high of 35 degrees.

“If we can get some sun breaks even though it’s below freezing or around freezing that will probably help melt the snow,” Nisbet said.

The next weather system is forecast to move in to the Spokane area on Thursday likely bringing some precipitation but with temperatures forecast right around freezing, Nisbet said she is unsure if it will fall as rain, snow or a mix.

Temperatures are expected to continue to climb through the end of the week, hitting 40 degrees by Sunday but the weekend likely will be “pretty breezy,” Nisbet said.