Life will be fun again

The pandemic isn’t over, but the light at the end of the tunnel just got a lot brighter.

In the last few days, in the chill of winter, Spokane residents received warm tidings for the future, some assurance that life will someday get back to the old normal.

And that it will be a lot more fun, especially later this summer.

And while there are no guarantees – who suspected last spring that the pandemic would disrupt not one but two college basketball seasons – there is hope.

Like the virus, good news is coming in waves to the Inland Northwest.

Hoopfest announced earlier this month that it will be back September. Washington State expects to play football with live fans in attendance. Two Labor Day staples – Pig Out in the Park and the Spokane Interstate Fair – also announced plans to be back.

But the biggest news came Tuesday, and it was a real head-banger.

It came in the form of an agenda item ahead of Wednesday night’s special meeting of the Spokane Public Schools board of directors.

The Monsters of Rock reunion concert, scheduled for last summer at Albi Stadium but canceled because of COVID-19, may be back.

Board members will hear the details Wednesday night, and could take action within a few weeks.

If approved, it would happen in late August, sending the 70-year-old stadium out in style and bringing back some memories from 1988.

That’s when the epic Monsters of Rock tour came to Spokane and treated more than 30,000 music-lovers to the likes of Van Halen, the Scorpions, Dokken and an up-and-coming band called Metallica.

The event was so epic, former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar brought up the idea several years ago when he heard about Albi’s fate.

The school board approved the Monsters of Rock concert almost exactly a year ago. However, like almost every other public event, it was wiped out by the pandemic and quietly shelved.

However, West Coast Entertainment has resurrected the idea even as site work continues at Albi Stadium.

The 70-year-old facility is due for demolition this fall, but concert organizers are willing to pay up to $550,000 to cover costs associated with any delays.

West Coast Entertainment also expects to organize the transportation of fans, as the Albi parking lot is unusable.

The event would be held over one or two days, depending on how many bands are booked. The school district would receive $1 for each ticket sold, with a minimum of $15,000.

The school district would waive its policy of prohibiting the sale of consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Other details will be shared during Wednesday night’s meeting. The board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and is accessible via Zoom.

According to the proposal, potential partners for the event include Northern Quest Resort & Casino, TicketsWest and the city of Spokane.

+++Meanwhile, Pig Out in the Park organizers announced that the event will return to Riverfront Park on Sept. 1-6.

As before, the event will be free and run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 41st Annual Pig Out will feature 50 food booths, more than 200 menu items, Soft Drinks, Adult Beverages and 35 public market booths.

There may be modifications however. According to a press release, “those modifications will require some level of monitoring, social distancing and sanitation which will likely require the use of face masks/protection for all-involved.”

+++Washington State announced recently that three dates have been fixed for nonconference football games two of them in Pullman.

After a Sept. 4 game at Utah State, the Cougars will host Portland State the following weekend. Also firmed up is a home game on Oct. 23 against BYU.

WSU also has home games against Pac-12 rivals, Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford and USC, though dates have not been set.

+++Hoopfest has two good reasons for moving the event from late June to mid-September: weather and COVID-19.

Temperatures will be cooler, and more people will be vaccinated.

“Pushing out to September is this idea that we’ll be healthier and stronger as a community,” executive director Matt Santangelo said. “More people will be vaccinated, and on top of that, more people will be more comfortable engaging in an event like this.”

Hoopfest plans to work with the Spokane Regional Health District and state and local officials to make sure the event is conducted safely, he said.