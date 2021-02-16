On the air
Tue., Feb. 16, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida ESPNU
4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond ……………… CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Arizona State at (17) USC ……………………………………………. ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State ………………………………………. CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Miami at Golden State ESPN
7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ………………………………………………………… ROOT
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: G-League Ignite vs. Erie ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
2 p.m.: Florida at Carolina ……………………………………………………………….. NHL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton NBC Sports
Soccer, Premier League
9:55 a.m.: Fulham at Burnley NBC Sports
12:10 p.m.: Manchester City at Everton ………………………….. NBC Sports
Tennis
7 p.m.: Australian Open, semifinals ESPN2
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Australian Open, semifinals ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
