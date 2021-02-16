The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida ESPNU

4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond ……………… CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Arizona State at (17) USC ……………………………………………. ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Utah State at Boise State ………………………………………. CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Miami at Golden State ESPN

7 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ………………………………………………………… ROOT

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: G-League Ignite vs. Erie ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

2 p.m.: Florida at Carolina ……………………………………………………………….. NHL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton NBC Sports

Soccer, Premier League

9:55 a.m.: Fulham at Burnley NBC Sports

12:10 p.m.: Manchester City at Everton ………………………….. NBC Sports

Tennis

7 p.m.: Australian Open, semifinals ESPN2

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Australian Open, semifinals ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Basketball Coaches Show 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

