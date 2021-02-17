Menu
Wed., Feb. 17, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Pac-12: California at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.; Stanford at Washington, 8. Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.; Idaho at Portland State, 7.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at BYU, 5 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, Portland State at Idaho, both 6 p.m.
Swimming
College women: Idaho at WAC Championships in St. George, Utah, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
High school: GSL: North Central at West Valley, Clarkston at Rogers, East Valley at Othello, University at Lewis and Clark, Mead at Ferris, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane at Cheney, all 7 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
