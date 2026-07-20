WSU lands commitment from 3-star guard Jaylen McLaughlin out of Bothell

PULLMAN – Washington State is on the board in the class of 2027.

The Cougars have landed a commitment from three-star guard Jaylen McLaughlin, who announced his decision on Monday afternoon, becoming the first member of the Cougs’ class of 2027. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 160 pounds, McLaughlin is a product of Bothell High School.

WSU lands a commitment from 2027 3-star G Jaylen McLaughlin out of Bothell. Listed at 6-foot-3, 160 lbs.



Turned down offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Washington, Toledo and Cal State Fullerton to join the Cougs’ class of 2027, which has its first member pic.twitter.com/Ey4wwf8it6 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) July 21, 2026

McLaughlin turned down offers from Arkansas State, Toledo, Eastern Washington and Cal State Fullerton to join WSU’s class of 2027, becoming the Cougars’ fourth American prep recruit in the last two years.

McLaughlin is the No. 2 -ranked player in Washington in his class, according to 247 Sports, which also ranks him the No. 39 point guard in the country and the No. 226 player nationwide.

McLaughlin, who averaged about 29 points per game last season at Bothell, fashions himself a pure scorer. Earlier this summer, he poured in 50 points in a summer game against Central Valley High, adding a layer to his scoring prowess.

This summer playing for Washington Supreme AAU, he’s registered 20 points and seven assists against Miami Triple Threat, 18 points against Indiana Elite, 35 points (10 triples) against Strive Basketball Australia, 20 points against ABC Spotlight and 22 points against Midpro Tristate.