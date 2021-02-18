Area roundup: Turnovers doom Idaho men in loss at Portland State

From staff reports

Portland State scored 34 points off 26 Idaho turnovers to help the Vikings pull away for an 84-64 victory Thursday in a Big Sky men’s basketball game in Portland.

The Vandals (0-18, 0-15 Big Sky) made 11 of their final 13 shots from the floor in the first half trailing 37-31 at halftime, but the shooting touch cooled off.

Scott Blakney led Idaho with 12 points.

James Scott scored a game-high 14 points for the Vikings (7-9, 4-5).

Women’s basketball

Idaho 86, Portland State 63: Beyonce Bea scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to power the Vandals (13-6, 12-3 Big Sky) past the Vikings (8-8, 6-7) in Portland.

Gabi Harrington and Sydney Gandy scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Idaho, which led 24-12 after one quarter and built a 78-43 lead midway through the fourth.

The second-place Vandals remain two games in the loss column behind Idaho State in the conference standings.

Nakia Boston paced the Vikings with 14 points.

Montana 65, Eastern Washington 53: Abby Anderson totaled 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (11-7, 8-5 Big Sky) past the Eagles (6-14, 5-10) in Missoula.

Maisie Burnham scored 14 points, and Kennedy Dickie added 10 for EWU. The Eagles clawed within 50-43 on Aaliyah Alexander’s three-point play with a little over 7 minutes remaining, but EWU could draw no closer.

Madi Schoening added 10 points for Montana.