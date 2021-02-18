Menu
Thu., Feb. 18, 2021
Basketball
College men: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 8 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, noon; Utah at Washington, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Washington State at UC Davis, 2 p.m.; Gonzaga vs. New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz., 4.
Cross country
College: Washington State at Battle Born Collegiate Challenge in Las Vegas, 8 a.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., 8 a.m.
Soccer
College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Swimming
College women: Idaho at WAC Championships in St. George, Utah, 5 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Portland, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Washington, 4 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, noon.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Matador Qualifier in Lubbock, Texas; Idaho at Montana State, both 8 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Colorado, 12:30 p.m. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 12:30 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 6 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
