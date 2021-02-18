The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 31° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Menu

Basketball

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 8 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, noon; Utah at Washington, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State at UC Davis, 2 p.m.; Gonzaga vs. New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz., 4.

Cross country

College: Washington State at Battle Born Collegiate Challenge in Las Vegas, 8 a.m.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., 8 a.m.

Soccer

College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Washington State, 7 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Idaho at WAC Championships in St. George, Utah, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Portland, 11 a.m.; Idaho at Washington, 4 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, noon.

Track and field

College: Washington State at Matador Qualifier in Lubbock, Texas; Idaho at Montana State, both 8 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Colorado, 12:30 p.m. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 12:30 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.