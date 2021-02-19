Pacific Lutheran hands Whitworth men first conference loss

From staff reports

PARKLAND, Wash. – Seth Hall scored 31 points to lead an efficient Pacific Lutheran offense Friday as the Lutes handed Whitworth its first conference loss, 84-59.

Garrett Paxton paced the Pirates (6-4, 4-1 Northwest Conference) with 13 points, while Rowan Anderson chipped in 11 and four assists.

Anderson was among three Whitworth starters that returned to the floor after missing last weekend’s games due to COVID-19 protocols. Liam Fitzgerald scored five points and Miguel Lopez had three in their returns.

PLU (5-0, 5-0) led 33-21 at the break before rattling off an 18-4 run to open the second half.

Whitworth shot 30.8% from the floor and 30.8% (8 for 26) from 3-point range. The Lutes shot 50% overall and 43.8% (7 for 16) from deep.

The teams play again at 8 p.m. Saturday.