Tim McGraw to headline virtual benefit show for MultiCare on March 9

Tim McGraw’s heart has always been as big as his cowboy hat. The country superstar, who is no stranger to fundraisers, will headline the “Heart Strings for Hope” benefit concert March 9, which starts at 6 p.m. The virtual show will raise funds to support MultiCare Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Network programs and services in the Inland Northwest.

“Generous contributions through ‘Heart Strings for Hope’ will help MultiCare Health System expand access to care and provide high-quality, integrated physical and behavioral health care throughout the Inland Northwest,” Carolyn Kadyk, executive director of MultiCare Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Foundation, said in a news release.

More than 20 musicians will precede McGraw, including Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Mat Kearney and Matthew West. Grammy Award-nominee Bryan White will host the event.

The MultiCare Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Foundation and MusiCares will share proceeds from the concert. The MultiCare Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Foundation will use funds to help expand MultiCare Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Network services in the Inland Northwest. MusiCares will use the proceeds in its nationwide effort to support mental health care in the music community.

“The power of MusiCares’ work resides in the health and welfare of the music community,” Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said in the news release. “We are here to break the stigma around mental health, and events like ‘Heart Strings for Hope’ help bring much-needed support to music creators in need.”

Tickets and donations made through presenting sponsor VYE will jointly benefit the MultiCare Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Foundation and MusiCares, a charity founded in 1989 by the Recording Academy that acts as a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at vye.live/event/heart-strings-for-hope.

For more information, including the full lineup of artists, visit multicareheartstrings.org.