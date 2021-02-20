Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs spark Gonzaga’s rout of San Diego
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 20, 2021
Drew Timme
Timme had another near-perfect effort from the field, making 7 of 8 first-half shots en route to 17 points. His lone miss was a 3-point attempt and every made field goal was from close range. He finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes. Timme was 11 of 12 from the field Feb. 13 against San Francisco.
Jalen Suggs
Suggs overcame a few early turnovers with another strong effort. The 6-foot-4 freshman poured in 17 points, 11 in the first half when Gonzaga took command. Suggs had a pair of buckets in a 12-0 GU run midway through the opening half that put the rout in motion.
Turning point
San Diego was hanging close, trailing 17-11. Roughly 4 minutes later, the Toreros were in a 29-11 hole, most of GU’s points coming off USD turnovers. Andrew Nembhard, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi and Suggs contributed points in the 12-0 run.
