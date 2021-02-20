Basketball

College women: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, noon.; Colorado at Washington, 2 p.m.

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga vs. Oregon State in Surprise, Ariz., Washington State at UC Davis, both 11 a.m.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., 8 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 1:30 p.m.

College women: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 11 a.m.

Swimming

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 2 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Whitworth at Montana, 10 a.m.; Gonzaga at Boise State, 11.

College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Portland, Montana at Gonzaga, both 10 a.m.; Washington State vs. Baylor in Seattle, 11.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Colorado, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Idaho, Montana at Eastern Washington, both 2 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.