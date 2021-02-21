Correction for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 21, 2021
Colville tribes seek herd immunity from COVID-19 in May
A story on the front page of Friday’s paper included the incorrect time by which the Colville tribes intend to achieve herd immunity. The goal is to do so by the end of May.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.