All mountain passes to close Sunday night due to avalanche danger; wind a threat in Spokane

Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes will close both directions at 6 p.m. on Sunday due to heavy rains and increased avalanche danger, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon.

Traffic on Snoqualmie Pass will stop eastbound at near milepost 34 and westbound near Ellensburg at milepost 106, the Department of Transportation said.

Traffic on Stevens Pass will stop both directions from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost 64.5 at the summit. Avalanche control operations are planned for 7 a.m. Monday, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are advised for travel over the pass during the afternoon Sunday.

Traffic on White Pass will close between Oak Creek and Upper Tieton Road, according to WSDOT.

There’s no estimated reopening time for both passes, but crews will assess conditions Monday morning, WSDOT said.

Weather in Spokane is forecast to be windy and rainy early in the week. Monday’s high temperature will be near 50 with a southwest wind up to 30 mph in the afternoon and gusts of up to 45 mph.

There’s a chance of rain and snow overnight Sunday, but little to no accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. Tuesday will likely bring rain mid-day and be partly sunny with a high near 40.

The Weather Service cautions residents to make sure storm drains are clear of snow and debris to avoid flooding as temperatures rise.