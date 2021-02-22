Washington State to play additional game at Arizona State on March 1

Washington State’s regular season won’t conclude with a single game at Arizona State, but rather a two-game series with the Sun Devils in Tempe.

The Pac-12 Conference announced scheduling adjustments Monday – one of which included a second game between WSU and ASU on March 1 at noon PT. The game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

WSU will open its road trip on Thursday at Arizona (8 p.m., FS1) and make the short drive to Tempe on Saturday to play ASU (1:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

On Monday, the Cougars (14-10, 7-10) and Sun Devils (7-11, 4-8) will make up a game that was originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 31 in Pullman.

It’ll be the fourth game in six days for the Sun Devils, who will play Washington twice, on Tuesday and Thursday, before hosting WSU on Saturday and Monday.

ASU played UCLA on Saturday without the freshmen duo of Marcus Bagley and Josh Christopher, but Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said Monday he expects Bagley to play in the upcoming game against UW. Christopher’s return is still uncertain.