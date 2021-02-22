Vaccinations resume at Spokane Arena on Tuesday, no new appointments open this week

The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena mass vaccination site will receive 8,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, just in time to proceed with second-dose appointments this week, in addition to rescheduled first-dose appointments from last week.

The Arena vaccination site is now open Tuesday through Saturday, but this week no new appointments will be offered.

After weather delays stranded vaccine doses across the United States, this week the Arena will receive enough doses to catch up on appointments that had to be rescheduled.

“We are thrilled to be picking up where we left off and would like to thank the community for their patience as we’ve rescheduled appointments these past few days,” Jennifer Dixon, site coordinator, said in a news release.

People who need to reschedule appointments at the Spokane Arena made on Feb. 21-22 for second doses will be called directly and are still guaranteed a second dose.

Department of Health workers will call those who need to be rescheduled and will ask people to confirm their date of birth and their contact information to send an updated appointment time. Department workers will not ask for financial or personal information.

If a person wishes to verify that the department call is legitimate, they can dial the COVID-19 hotline, 1-800-525-0127.

Statewide many sites are expecting a double-dose delivery, after the majority of doses coming into the state last week were delayed due to winter storms in the South and Midwest.

Health care providers offering vaccines in the region are working to reschedule appointments for patients who were supposed to get their shots last week.

The latest local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and six additional deaths from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 571 Spokane County residents have died from COVID-19.

There are currently 57 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 94 new cases over the weekend and on Monday and no additional deaths.

There are currently 22 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

