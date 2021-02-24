Dishman Hills geology lecture schedule for Thursday

The Dishman Hills Conservancy is hosting a geology lecture Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

A local geologist and Conservancy board member, Michael Hamilton, will speak at the Zoom lecture. The Dishman Hills, just south of Spokane, have a unique and distinctive geologic history. Some of the rocks there are more than a billion years old, ranking them amongst the world’s oldest.

The 30 minute talk will be followed by a Q-and-A session. The event is free & open to the public.

Please register via Zoom using this link below. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IYBXp1a8Q0WH4I6Z2GN3GQ

Questions? Contact DHC Outreach Director Isobel Smith at isobel@dishmanhills.org or visit https://dishmanhills.org/events-list/