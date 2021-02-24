The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 33° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Dishman Hills geology lecture schedule for Thursday

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 24, 2021

Big Rock as seen on Monday June 17, 2019.  (Eli Francovich)
Big Rock as seen on Monday June 17, 2019.  (Eli Francovich)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Dishman Hills Conservancy is hosting a geology lecture Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. 

A local geologist and Conservancy board member, Michael Hamilton, will speak at the Zoom lecture. The Dishman Hills, just south of Spokane, have a unique and distinctive geologic history. Some of the rocks there are more than a billion years old, ranking them amongst the world’s oldest. 

The 30 minute talk will be followed by a Q-and-A session. The event is free & open to the public.

Please register via Zoom using this link below.  https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IYBXp1a8Q0WH4I6Z2GN3GQ

Questions? Contact DHC Outreach Director Isobel Smith at isobel@dishmanhills.org or visit https://dishmanhills.org/events-list/

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors