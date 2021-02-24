Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert finalist for Erving Award for second straight year

Gonzaga senior wing Corey Kispert is a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award for the second consecutive season.

Other finalists include Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. and Virginia’s Sam Hauser.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Kispert is first in the West Coast Conference in free-throw percentage (88.7) and 3-point percentage (45.7) and second in scoring (19.1) and field-goal percentage (55.6). He has nine 20-point games and 21 double-digit scoring games this season.

Gonzaga is 117-10 in Kispert’s 127 career game appearances.

Former Zag Rui Hachimura won the Erving Award in 2019. Recent winners include Villanova’s Saddiq Bey (2020) and Mikal Bridges (2018).

Fans can vote on the award beginning Friday at hoophallawards.com.