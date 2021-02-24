Honest in Ivory, Dearly Consignment bridal shops relocate to larger space in the University District

Although the coronavirus pandemic forced couples to postpone weddings or hold smaller ceremonies as states restricted large gatherings, it hasn’t stopped Honest in Ivory and Dearly Consignment bridal shops from growing.

More than eight months after opening Dearly Consignment Bridal Shop – a sister location to Honest in Ivory Bridal Shop – at 1003 E. Trent Ave. in the University District, the two stores have outgrown the space, owner Cassie Cleary said.

The stores relocated to a larger building earlier this month at 123 E. Sprague Ave., which was formerly occupied by Stay Alfred.

“I feel like this is a new space we can really grow into and provide an even wider variety of gowns,” said Cleary, adding the new location is nearly double the size of the Trent Avenue shop.

The previous store had been consistently booked on weekends, prompting a need for additional dressing room areas, which the new space on Sprague Avenue provides in addition to room for more dress racks to hold sample gowns, Cleary said.

“Also, in our old location, Dearly Consignment was in a 900-square-foot suite next door,” she said. “In our new store, Dearly Consignment is in a loft upstairs now in this big, spacious, beautiful space.”

Dearly Consignment, which opened in June, has filled a niche for brides looking for like-new designer gowns at discounted prices. The shop’s wedding dresses are a mixture of Honest in Ivory’s sample gowns and dresses sold on consignment in nearly new or excellent condition.

The consignment shop’s wedding dresses and accessories can be purchased and taken home the same day, making it optimal for brides getting married on a short timeline, Cleary said.

Honest in Ivory, which opened in 2018 and sells designer gowns ranging from $900-$3,500, has also continued to see an influx of brides during the pandemic, Cleary said.

Honest in Ivory has adjusted bridal appointments to offer various options for customers during the pandemic. The business created private appointments that, for an additional $100, allow brides and five guests to have the store to themselves for 90 minutes. Brides and up to eight guests can also rent the store for two hours. Bridal appointments include complimentary mimosas.

Cleary said demand has been strong at the two stores, with brides hopeful that weddings will go as planned later this year or in 2022.

“In the last four to five months, brides are wanting to do big, expensive dresses … brides are very optimistic things will be back to normal by the time they get married,” she said.

Honest in Ivory and Dearly Consignment bridal shops are by appointment only and can be booked online at www.honestinivory.com and www.dearlyconsignmentbridal.com.