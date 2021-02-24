The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (9) Iowa at (3) Michigan ESPN

4 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State …………………………………………….. FS1

4 p.m.: Santa Clara at (1) Gonzaga CBS Sports

5 p.m.: UCLA at Utah …………………………………………………………………… Pac-12

6 p.m.: (4) Ohio State at Michigan State ESPN

6 p.m.: (19) Southern California at Colorado ………………………… ESPN2

6 p.m.: Boise State at (22) San Diego State FS1

6 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU …………………………………………… CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Oregon State at California …………………………………………….. Pac-12

8 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona FS1

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at NC State ………………………………………………. ROOT

7:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at (21) Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia TNT

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee TNT

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Santa Cruz vs. Memphis ESPN2

Hockey

4:30 p.m.: Nashville at Detroit NHL

Skiing

10 a.m.: World Nordic Skiing Championship NBC Sports

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at the Concession Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Gainbridge Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Santa Clara at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

8 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at (21) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

