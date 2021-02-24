On the air
Wed., Feb. 24, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (9) Iowa at (3) Michigan ESPN
4 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State …………………………………………….. FS1
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at (1) Gonzaga CBS Sports
5 p.m.: UCLA at Utah …………………………………………………………………… Pac-12
6 p.m.: (4) Ohio State at Michigan State ESPN
6 p.m.: (19) Southern California at Colorado ………………………… ESPN2
6 p.m.: Boise State at (22) San Diego State FS1
6 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU …………………………………………… CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Oregon State at California …………………………………………….. Pac-12
8 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona FS1
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at NC State ………………………………………………. ROOT
7:30 p.m.: Pepperdine at (21) Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia TNT
6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee TNT
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Santa Cruz vs. Memphis ESPN2
Hockey
4:30 p.m.: Nashville at Detroit NHL
Skiing
10 a.m.: World Nordic Skiing Championship NBC Sports
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at the Concession Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Gainbridge Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
8 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona 920-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at (21) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
