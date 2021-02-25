Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme help Gonzaga hold off Broncos

Corey Kispert

Kispert was a force at both ends of the floor. He made three 3-pointers and 10 of 17 shots overall en route to 25 points. He also had seven rebounds and two steals. Kispert made SCU leading scorer Josip Vrankic work for his 14 points (6-of-17 shooting).

😮 @corey_kispert pic.twitter.com/Gz9tCPzFfW — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 26, 2021

Drew Timme

Timme sat out a good chunk of the first half with two fouls, but he dominated inside in the closing half. He finished with 18 points, 16 in the final 20 minutes, including a key sequence with four consecutive field goals. Timme connected on 7 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 free throws. He grabbed six rebounds.

It’s time they make a mustache emoji… it’s a must.



Timme (@drewtimme2) gets the AND ONE 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/aDnsPivyKs — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) February 26, 2021

Turning point





The Zags took the lead for good late in the first half, but the margin never felt comfortable until Kispert’s 3-pointer capped an 11-5 spurt and made it 84-71 with 3:35 remaining. Gonzaga led by double digits the rest of the way.