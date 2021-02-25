On the Air
Auto racing
8:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E, Diriyah E-Prix CBS Sports
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Akron CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis ESPN2
4 p.m.: North Texas at Marshall ESPNU
4 p.m.: Purdue at Penn State FS1
6 p.m.: S. Illinois at (21) Loyola Chicago CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Georgia State at South Alabama ESPN2
6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Illinois State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State FS1
8 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Indiana at Boston ESPN
5 p.m.: Utah at Miami Root (Comcast only)
7:05 p.m.: Portland at LA Lakers ESPN
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite ESPN2
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at Concession GOLF
Gymnastics, college women
6 p.m.: California at Utah Pac-12
Gymnastics, men
4:30 p.m.: USAG, Winter Cup NBC Sports
Gymnastics, women
11:30 a.m.: USAG, Nastia Liukin Cup NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at NY Rangers NHL Network
Swimming and diving, college women
4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 700-AM
8 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Contender Boats 250 FS1
4:30 p.m.: AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (14) Texas at (18) Texas Tech CBS
9 a.m.: (25) Tennessee at Auburn ESPN
9 a.m.: (3) Michigan at Indiana Fox 28
9 a.m.: Georgetown at DePaul FS1
11 a.m.: (5) Illinois at (23) Wisconsin ESPN
11 a.m.: LSU at (20) Arkansas ESPN2
11 a.m.: VCU at Davidson ESPNU
11 a.m.: Rice at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Miami at Clemson Root
11:30 a.m.: Marquette at Connecticut Fox 28
Noon: Oklahoma State at (7) Oklahoma ABC
Noon: Washington at Arizona CBS
1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky CBS
1 p.m.: (11) Florida State at North Carolina ESPN
1 p.m.: Kansas State at (10) West Virginia ESPN2
1 p.m.: Temple at Central Florida ESPNU
1 p.m.: Boise State at (22) San Diego State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12
2 p.m.: (13) Creighton at Xavier Fox 28
3 p.m.: Louisville at Duke ESPN
3 p.m.: Southern Illinois at (21) Loyola Chicago ESPN2
3 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State ESPNU
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Illinois State CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12
5 p.m.: (2) Baylor at (17) Kansas ESPN
5 p.m.: (19) USC at Utah ESPN2
5 p.m.: NC Central at North Carolina A&T ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (1) Gonzaga ESPN
7 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado ESPN2
7 p.m.: Oregon at California FS1
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Pacific Root
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1
1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (21) Gonzaga SWX
5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova FS1
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Orlando Root (Comcast only)
5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn ABC
Boxing
4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night Prelims, Preliminary Bouts FS1
5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis Fox 28
Fishing
5 a.m.: 2021 Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
6 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at The Concession GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Champions, Cologuard Classic GOLF
Soccer
3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, TBA ESPN2
4 a.m. (Sunday): Premier League, Arsenal at Leicester City NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
6 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (21) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
3:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM
Football, college
3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM and 92.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 Fox 28
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (8) Villanova at Butler CBS
10 a.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN
11 a.m.: Michigan State at Maryland CBS
1 p.m.: (9) Iowa at (4) Ohio State CBS
1 p.m.: South Florida at (12) Houston ESPNU
4 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: (17) Georgia at Florida ESPN2
9 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State Pac-12
10 a.m.: Georgia at Florida ESPNU
11 a.m.: (5) South Carolina at (3) Texas A&M ESPN2
11 a.m.: (9) Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
11 a.m.: Miami at Clemson Root
Noon: (6) Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN
Noon: Iowa at Wisconsin FS1
1 p.m.: (8) Maryland at Northwestern ESPN2
1 p.m.: California at (4) Stanford Pac-12
3 p.m.: (15) Oregon State at (14) Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5:15 p.m.: Golden State at LA Lakers ESPN
Bowling
10 a.m.: PBA: Tournament of Champions Fox 28
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: 2021 Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at The Concession, Final Round GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Final Round GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, The WGC at The Concession, Final Round NBC
Hockey, NHL
9 a.m.: Boston at NY Rangers NBC
4 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NBC Sports
Horse racing
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea NBC Sports
Wrestling, college
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM
Basketball, college men
Noon: Montana State at Idaho 92.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
