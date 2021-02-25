The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 26, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E, Diriyah E-Prix CBS Sports

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Akron CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis ESPN2

4 p.m.: North Texas at Marshall ESPNU

4 p.m.: Purdue at Penn State FS1

6 p.m.: S. Illinois at (21) Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Georgia State at South Alabama ESPN2

6 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Illinois State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State FS1

8 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Indiana at Boston ESPN

5 p.m.: Utah at Miami Root (Comcast only)

7:05 p.m.: Portland at LA Lakers ESPN

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite ESPN2

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at Concession GOLF

Gymnastics, college women

6 p.m.: California at Utah Pac-12

Gymnastics, men

4:30 p.m.: USAG, Winter Cup NBC Sports

Gymnastics, women

11:30 a.m.: USAG, Nastia Liukin Cup NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at NY Rangers NHL Network

Swimming and diving, college women

4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 700-AM

8 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Contender Boats 250 FS1

4:30 p.m.: AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (14) Texas at (18) Texas Tech CBS

9 a.m.: (25) Tennessee at Auburn ESPN

9 a.m.: (3) Michigan at Indiana Fox 28

9 a.m.: Georgetown at DePaul FS1

11 a.m.: (5) Illinois at (23) Wisconsin ESPN

11 a.m.: LSU at (20) Arkansas ESPN2

11 a.m.: VCU at Davidson ESPNU

11 a.m.: Rice at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Miami at Clemson Root

11:30 a.m.: Marquette at Connecticut Fox 28

Noon: Oklahoma State at (7) Oklahoma ABC

Noon: Washington at Arizona CBS

1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky CBS

1 p.m.: (11) Florida State at North Carolina ESPN

1 p.m.: Kansas State at (10) West Virginia ESPN2

1 p.m.: Temple at Central Florida ESPNU

1 p.m.: Boise State at (22) San Diego State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Oregon at California Pac-12

2 p.m.: (13) Creighton at Xavier Fox 28

3 p.m.: Louisville at Duke ESPN

3 p.m.: Southern Illinois at (21) Loyola Chicago ESPN2

3 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State ESPNU

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Illinois State CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford Pac-12

5 p.m.: (2) Baylor at (17) Kansas ESPN

5 p.m.: (19) USC at Utah ESPN2

5 p.m.: NC Central at North Carolina A&T ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona Pac-12

7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (1) Gonzaga ESPN

7 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado ESPN2

7 p.m.: Oregon at California FS1

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Pacific Root

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: St. John’s at Creighton FS1

1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (21) Gonzaga SWX

5 p.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova FS1

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Orlando Root (Comcast only)

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn ABC

Boxing

4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night Prelims, Preliminary Bouts FS1

5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis Fox 28

Fishing

5 a.m.: 2021 Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

6 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at The Concession GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Champions, Cologuard Classic GOLF

Soccer

3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, TBA ESPN2

4 a.m. (Sunday): Premier League, Arsenal at Leicester City NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

6 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State 920-AM

7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at (21) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

3:30 p.m.: Whitworth at Whitman 1230-AM

Football, college

3 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho 700-AM and 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 Fox 28

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (8) Villanova at Butler CBS

10 a.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN

11 a.m.: Michigan State at Maryland CBS

1 p.m.: (9) Iowa at (4) Ohio State CBS

1 p.m.: South Florida at (12) Houston ESPNU

4 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: (17) Georgia at Florida ESPN2

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Florida State Pac-12

10 a.m.: Georgia at Florida ESPNU

11 a.m.: (5) South Carolina at (3) Texas A&M ESPN2

11 a.m.: (9) Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

11 a.m.: Miami at Clemson Root

Noon: (6) Louisville at Notre Dame ESPN

Noon: Iowa at Wisconsin FS1

1 p.m.: (8) Maryland at Northwestern ESPN2

1 p.m.: California at (4) Stanford Pac-12

3 p.m.: (15) Oregon State at (14) Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:15 p.m.: Golden State at LA Lakers ESPN

Bowling

10 a.m.: PBA: Tournament of Champions Fox 28

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: 2021 Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, WGC at The Concession, Final Round GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Final Round GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, The WGC at The Concession, Final Round NBC

Hockey, NHL

9 a.m.: Boston at NY Rangers NBC

4 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago NBC Sports

Horse racing

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at Chelsea NBC Sports

Wrestling, college

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM

Basketball, college men

Noon: Montana State at Idaho 92.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

