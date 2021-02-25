Prep roundup: Kiley Power helps Cheney sweep Central Valley volleyball; Mead, Mt. Spokane go 3-0

Volleyball

Cheney 3, Central Valley 0: Kiley Power led in assists (23), digs (6) and blocks (3) and the Blackhawks (2-1, 1-1) swept the visiting Bears (0-3, 0-2) 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A matchup on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: Tia Allen had 16 kills and six digs while Maggie Degenhart contributed four aces and the Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) swept the visiting Titans (0-3, 0-3) 25-14, 25-15, 25-20 in a GSL 4A/3A contest.

Ferris 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Kennedy Smith had 11 kills, Kira Felchlin had 27 digs and the Saxons (1-2, 1-2) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-2, 1-2) 26-24, 25-23, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A matchup. Kaiton Meyer added 32 assists for Ferris. Maya Eastlund had 18 kills for LC.

Mead 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: The Panthers (3-0, 2-0) swept the visiting Bullpups (2-1, 2-0) 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 3, Clarkston 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 15 kills, Teagan Webster had 28 assists and the Highlanders (2-0, 0-0) defeated the Bantams (2-1, 2-1) 25-20, 26-24, 25-16 in a non-league match GSL 2A match.

North Central 3, East Valley 1: Brenna Houk had 28 assists and the visiting Indians (3-0, 3-0) defeated the Knights (0-4, 0-4) 27-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 in a GSL 2A match.

Othello 3, Rogers 0: Ashley Garza had six kills, Halle Parris had 17 assists and the visiting Huskies (2-1, 2-1) swept the Pirates (0-3, 0-3) 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 in a GSL 2A match. Noor Fakhreddin had 17 digs for Rogers.

Liberty 3, Asotin 0: Annika Tee had 16 kills and six blocks and the visiting Lancers (3-0, 2-0) swept the Panthers (0-1, 0-1) 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 in Northeast 2B action.

Colfax 3, Kettle Falls 0: Sophie Klaveano had seven kills with three blocks and Colfax (2-0) swept Kettle Falls (0-2) 25-4, 25-15, 25-11 in Northeast 2B action.

Davenport 3, Chewelah 0: The Gorillas (1-2) swept the visiting Cougars (1-1) 25-17, 25-7, 25-12 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable.

Northwest Christian 3, St. George’s 0: The Crusaders (2-0) topped the Dragons (0-3) 25-11, 25-6, 25-5 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Upper Columbia 1: The visiting Broncos (1-0) topped the Lions (1-1) 25-23, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19 in a Northeast 2B match. Details were unavailable.

Columbia 3, Inchelium 2: Lexi Nelson contributed seven kills and seven digs and the Lions (2-4, 1-4) defeated the Hornets (1-4,1-4) 7-25, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, Pomeroy 0: Gianna Anderson had 14 kills, LouEllen Reed had 25 assists and the Nighthawks (5-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-5) 25-7, 25-17, 25-16 in a Southeast 1B match.

Colton 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 2: The Wildcats (2-0) defeated the Eagles (2-2) 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 30-28, 15-9 in a Southeast 1B match. Ashlynn Archer contributed 15 kills, three aces and 16 digs for St. John-Endicott/ Lacrosse.

Springdale at Valley Christian: Details were unavailable.

Odessa at Wilbur-Creston-Keller: Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

Lewiston 55, Post Falls 44: Kash Lang scored 16 points and the Bengals (12-6) topped the visiting Trojans (14-8) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 second-place game. Lewiston advances to a state play-in game on Saturday. Alex Horning led Post Falls with 14 points, Cole Rutherford added 11 and Caden McLean had 10.

Football

Curlew 36, Springdale 6: Lane Olson rushed for three touchdowns with and interception and the Cougars (1-1) beat the visiting Chargers (0-2) in a Northeast 1B game halted in the fourth quarter on Thursday. Brad Singer rushed for two TDs and had over 100 yards rushing.

Pomeroy 82, Wellpinit 0: Trent Gwinn scored five touchdowns and the Pirates (1-0) defeated the Redskins (1-1) in a Southeast 1B game.

Selkirk 54, Cusick 44: Logan Link rushed for 160 yards with four touchdowns, while Luke Couch adds 128 rushing yards with three touchdowns and the Rangers (2-0) topped the Panthers (1-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Cusick’s Colton Seymour had 172 combined yards with four scores.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 16: Beckett Odegaard rushed for 214 yards with four touchdowns, added 109 receiving yards and the Wildcats (1-0) downed the visiting Eagles (0-1) in Southeast 1B football action.

Odessa at Tekoa-Rosalia: Odessa led 30-0 when the game was halted due to poor weather.

Girls soccer

St. George’s 3, Davenport 2: The Dragons topped the Gorillas in a Northeast 2B game. Details were unavailable.