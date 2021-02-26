The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Bowen Middlesworth hauls in TD catch, Chewelah blanks Lind-Ritzville Sprague in Northeast 2B action

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 26, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Football

Chewelah 9, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Zach Bowen connected with Bowen Middlesworth on a 26-yard touchdown pass and the Cougars (1-0) beat the Broncos (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. 

Asotin 14, Davenport 6: The Panthers (1-0) beat the Gorillas (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Details were unavailable.

Liberty 10, Colfax 0: The Lancers (1-0) recovered a fumble in the first half for a touchdown and added a second-half field goal to top the Bulldogs (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. 

Volleyball

Northport 3, Cusick 0: Olivia Corcoran had 16 aces and one block and the Mustangs (4-1, 3-1) defeated the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) 25-8, 25-11, 25-4 in a Northeast 1B match.

Boys basketball

Moscow 67, Lakeland 56: The visiting Bears (7-9) beat the Hawks (10-9) in Game 2 of the best-of-three Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship series on Friday. Details were unavailable. The teams square off in the deciding game on Saturday at 6 pm.

Lakeside (ID) 65, Wallace 52: The Knights (14-4) beat the Miners (9-10) in the Idaho 1AD1 District 1-2 championship game on Friday. Lakeside advances to the state tournament, which starts Wednesday at Vallivue HS.

