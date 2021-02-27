Menu
Sat., Feb. 27, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Dallas Baptist, 10 a.m.; Washington State at Dixie State, 11.
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Montana State at Idaho, noon.
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Soccer
College men: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, noon. Nonconference: College of Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Portland State at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington State, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Montana, 3 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
