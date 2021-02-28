The Dirt: Developers resurrect mixed-use Vinegar Flats project

Developers are reviving plans for a mixed-use project in Vinegar Flats, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Spokane-based 2020 W 7th LLC, whose principal is Namva Chan, is planning to build a five-story, 31,990-square-foot mixed-use project at 2020 W. Seventh Ave.

The project, Eastern Washington International Housing, will consist of 37 residential units and 19 parking spaces. The building’s first floor will contain 2,035 square feet of retail and 4,360 square feet of residential space. Upper floors will consist of residential units, according to the application.

Spokane-based Russell C. Page Architects is designing the project. A project contractor has not yet been determined.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring, according to an environmental review for the project.

It’s not the first time developers have proposed a mixed-use project on the site.

In 2018, Chan filed plans with the city to build the Vinegar Flats Public Market, which consisted of a five-story, mixed-use building with 56 residential units and a food court on the ground floor. The plans were scaled down from a proposal that initially called for a $12 million, seven-story building with retail, restaurant, office and residential space.

Chan was not immediately available for comment on the latest proposed project.

Gerardo’s coming to Francis Avenue

Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food is opening a new restaurant in northeast Spokane, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Property owner Lakeshore Investment Corp., of Seattle, filed the application to renovate an existing 1,400-square-foot building into a Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food restaurant with seating for 24 people and a drive-thru window at 1530 E. Francis Ave.

Construction Associates of Spokane Inc. is the project contractor.

The project valuation is $85,000, according to the application.

Gerardo’s Authentic Mexican Food has restaurants at 2706 N. Monroe St. in Spokane and 723 First St. in Cheney.

Multifamily complex proposed for former Elks Lodge site

Nearly three years after demolishing the former Elks Lodge in Spokane Valley, developers are moving forward with plans for a multifamily complex on the site.

Mirabeau Place LLC filed a preliminary application with the city to build 300 apartments, a community building and parking at 2605 N. Robie Road.

The estimated project cost is $25 million, according to the application.

Washington State Secretary of State records show Whitewater Creek Inc., a Hayden, Idaho-based developer and building contractor, is behind the project.

The property owners are Dennis and Melissa Crapo, of Spokane Valley-based Diamond Rock Construction Inc.

In 2018, Crapo initially proposed a 298-unit apartment complex on the 12-acre site. Residents expressed concern at a public meeting about the project when its proposed density rose to 322 units, saying it would increase traffic by 800 daily trips on Pines Road, among other things.

Pet Savers planning new clinic in Spokane Valley

Pet Savers filed a preliminary application with the city to build a new clinic in Spokane Valley.

The nonprofit organization would demolish its existing clinic at 7525 E. Trent Ave. and build a new, 5,200-square-foot clinic on the site.

The project cost is $1.2 million, according to the application.

Pet Savers provides low-cost spay, neuter and vaccines for pets.