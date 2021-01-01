19-year-old Idaho man killed in wrong-way crash early Friday morning
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 1, 2021
CALDWELL, Idaho – A 19-year-old man died Friday after an early morning collision on Interstate 84 in Caldwell.
Idaho State Police say a 24-year-old Caldwell man was driving east on the westbound lanes of the interstate just before 2:30 a.m. in a 2001 Toyota Sequoia, CBS2 reported. The Sequoia struck a 2005 Ford Focus carrying four people.
One of the passengers, 19-year-old Reed Thulander of Cambridge, died in the crash. Another passenger in the Focus and the driver of the Sequoia were taken to the hospital.
Police say the driver of the Sequoia was wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
