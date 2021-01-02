Oregon contact tracing app released in error by Apple, state says

By Betsy Hammond Oregonian

The Oregon contact tracing app known as OR Notify was accidentally turned on before it was ready and will be turned off, the Oregon Health Authority said Friday.

The agency blamed Apple for the mistake. “The project is still under development,” it explained in a statement.

Oregon Health Authority partnered with Oregon State University to develop an app that would let Oregonians know if they have been near someone who tested positive. Oregon State’s pilot of the app ended Thursday.

The pilot had a goal of reaching about 30,000 participants, including college students who are tech savvy and in close contact with others.

The health authority will be assessing the results of the pilot to determine when to roll out the application, it said Friday.

WA Notify launched its app in Washington state on Nov. 30.