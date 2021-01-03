On the air
Sun., Jan. 3, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college
2 p.m.: Presbyterian at NC Asheville ESPNU
4 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland ESPN2
4 p.m.: Howard at Norfolk St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Colorado St. at San Diego St. FS1
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Southampton NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
