On the air
Mon., Jan. 4, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (4) Villanova at DePaul FS1
4 p.m.: Davidson at Duquesne CBS Sports
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami ESPN
6 p.m.: (14) Rutgers at (17) Michigan St. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Memphis at Central Florida ESPNU
6 p.m.: Connecticut at Marquette FS1
7 p.m.: (3) Kansas at TCU ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: The Heisman Trophy Ceremony ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
