The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 37° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (4) Villanova at DePaul FS1

4 p.m.: Davidson at Duquesne CBS Sports

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami ESPN

6 p.m.: (14) Rutgers at (17) Michigan St. ESPN2

6 p.m.: Memphis at Central Florida ESPNU

6 p.m.: Connecticut at Marquette FS1

7 p.m.: (3) Kansas at TCU ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: The Heisman Trophy Ceremony ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.