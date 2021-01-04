By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mitchell W. McAuslan and Chelsea T. Higgins, both of Spokane.

Jason S. Messenger and Alyssa J. McDonald, both of Spokane.

James G. Irvine, of Spokane, and Jacqueline M. Stafford, of Spokane Valley.

Daniel J. Dublin-Beaudry, of Spokane Valley, and Cora M. Danley, of Reardan.

David A. Bircher and Jordan M. Russell, both of Chattaroy.

Lance M. Melin and Sharon E. Uhder, both of Valleyford.

Eric J. Blazekovic and Matia R. S. Nicks, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hansen, Angela N. and Raymond K.

Hannah, Sarah R. and McAdams, Jon-Luke D.

Bond, Stacey L. and Barry A.

Mason, Dijondre L. and Chanessia S.

Wensel, Brittni L. and Michael D.

Page, Krista M. and Hopkins, James T.

Shaw, Andria D. and Wilke, Michael A.

Martin, Daniel E. and Trixie H.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Justin M. Paffhausen, 33; 98 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree child molestation .

Chloe R. Miller, 19; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and harassment.

Bryen L. Cleman, 42; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts violation of order-foreign.

Louis L. Gravely, 36; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Marcella R. Walther, 43; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Donald J. A. Stickels, also known as Donald Cook, 44; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody and failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Nicholas H. Broughton, 39; 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ryan S. McLeod, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Johnathan M. Greever, 19; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Larry L. Murray, 29; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Adam M. Fullenwider, 36; 19 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and violation of order.

Judge John O. Cooney

Russell A. McPherson, 43; 20 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree incest.