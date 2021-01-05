Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy’s death attributed to COVID-19

The Grant County Sheriff deputy who was found dead at his home last month died from COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputy Jon Melvin, 60, was found dead in his home by his fellow deputies on Dec. 11 after family members couldn’t reach him. He had worked more than 35 years in law enforcement and was set to retire early this year.

Sheriff Tom Jones described Melvin as a “well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others.”

“Jon will be deeply missed,” Jones said.

Jones announced Monday that Melvin’s death was attributed to COVID-19, in a statement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“I know I speak on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office staff by saying that this helps us understand Jon’s untimely loss, although it still hurts deeply,” Jones wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to work with the Melvin family to prepare a public ceremony to honor Melvin in the future, Jones said.