Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Andrew Nembhard lift Gonzaga past WCC rival BYU
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021
Corey Kispert
Kispert showed off his all-around game again. The senior wing hit two 3-pointers, finished on the break and scored off several nice cuts into the lane. He scored a team-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.
Andrew Nembhard
Nembhard was instant offense coming off the bench. The junior guard had three 3-pointers in the first half as Gonzaga built a 52-29 lead. He added another 3-pointer in the second half to finish with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Turning point
Gonzaga’s blistering start was hard to ignore. The Zags were outstanding at both ends of the court and cruised to a 23-2 lead after 7-plus minutes. Kispert and Drew Timme did most of the offensive damage and Nembhard drilled a 3-pointer in transition to give GU a 21-point edge.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.