Difference makers: Corey Kispert, Andrew Nembhard lift Gonzaga past WCC rival BYU

Corey Kispert

Kispert showed off his all-around game again. The senior wing hit two 3-pointers, finished on the break and scored off several nice cuts into the lane. He scored a team-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

KISPERT TAKES IT HOME 😤#GoZags | @corey_kispert pic.twitter.com/pNfFMMIZok — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) January 8, 2021

Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard was instant offense coming off the bench. The junior guard had three 3-pointers in the first half as Gonzaga built a 52-29 lead. He added another 3-pointer in the second half to finish with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Suggs has outstanding court vision. Knew where he wanted to go with the ball before the drive. Draws three defenders and smokes a pass to Nembhard in the corner. Easy. pic.twitter.com/oT5lGN1l7j — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) January 8, 2021

Turning point





Gonzaga’s blistering start was hard to ignore. The Zags were outstanding at both ends of the court and cruised to a 23-2 lead after 7-plus minutes. Kispert and Drew Timme did most of the offensive damage and Nembhard drilled a 3-pointer in transition to give GU a 21-point edge.