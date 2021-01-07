Valley-based Kaspien, Ohio company partner to expand services for consumer technology brands

Kaspien is partnering with an Ohio-based company to expand omnichannel services for consumer technology brands.

The Spokane Valley-based e-commerce software and service provider announced its partnership Thursday with Levin Consulting, which develops strategies for growing consumer technology brands in the retail sector through product expansion, brand licensing and acquisitions.

The partnership will allow the two companies to combine Amazon, e-commerce and retail expertise for clients, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Levin Consulting,” Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra said in a statement. “For years, many brands looked at e-commerce and brick-and-mortar as siloed units of their business. Today, especially after the coronavirus forced more brands online, we’re seeing wider recognition that, no, the two are not siloed; what occurs in one channel directly affects the other. By partnering with Levin, we’re empowering consumer brands to take complete control of both channels through a single partnership.”

Kaspien, formerly known as etailz, provides digital marketing, inventory and supply chain management, and brand protection services.