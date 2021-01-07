The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Ohio at Toledo CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Youngstown State at Wright State ESPNU

4 p.m.: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU

4 p.m.: Purdue at (23) Michigan State FS1

6 p.m.: Dayton at Davidson ESPN2

6 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico FS1

Basketball, college women

11:30 a.m.: (11) Oregon vs. (1) Stanford Pac-12

4 p.m.: Colorado at (9) UCLA Pac-12

6 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Charlotte at New Orleans ESPN

5 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State ESPN

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Hockey, college men

5:30 p.m.: St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: St. John’s at (7) Creighton FS1

9 a.m.: Richmond at George Mason CBS Sports

9 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2

9 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina State Root

10 a.m.: (4) Texas at (14) West Virginia ESPN

11 a.m.: (9) Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN2

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1

11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Fordham at Duquesne NBC Sports

Noon: (2) Baylor at TCU ESPN

Noon: Washington at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: Tulane at (11) Houston ESPNU

1 p.m.: (18) Texas Tech at Iowa State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler CBS Sports

1 p.m.: UNLV at Colorado State FS1

1 p.m.: La Salle at Massachusetts NBC Sports

1:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at (6) Kansas CBS

2 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPN2

4 p.m.: (19) Clemson at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: USC at Arizona State Pac-12

4 p.m.: Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports

5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Portland Fox 28

5 p.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ESPN2

6 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPN

6 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego State CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: (17) Oregon at Utah Pac-12

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma Root

2 p.m.: Portland at (23) Gonzaga SWX

Bobsledding/Skeleton

6 p.m.: World Cup NBC Sports

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo CBS

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington NBC

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Skiing

5 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Idaho at Southern Utah 92.5-FM

1 p.m.: Whitworth at Montana 1230-AM

2 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM

5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Portland 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Portland at (23) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo 700-AM

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 700-AM and 94.5-FM

5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Providence at Xavier Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita State ESPN2

3 p.m.: Colgate at Boston U. CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington ESPNU

10 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina Root

1 p.m.: (11) Oregon at California Pac-12

1 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPNU

2 p.m.: (5) South Carolina at (10) Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: (7) Arizona at Washington State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Utah at Detroit Root (Comcast only)

Biathlon

9 a.m.: Biathlon World Cup NBC Sports

10 a.m.: Biathlon World Cup NBC Sports

Bobsledding/Skeleton

Noon: IBSF World Cup NBC Sports

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Baltimore at Tennessee ABC and ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Chicago at New Orleans CBS

5:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh NBC

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Skiing

11 a.m.: Alpine World Cup Skiing NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Baltimore at Tennessee 700-AM

1:30 p.m.: Chicago at New Orleans 700-AM

5:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

