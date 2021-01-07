On the air
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 7, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Ohio at Toledo CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Youngstown State at Wright State ESPNU
4 p.m.: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio ESPNU
4 p.m.: Purdue at (23) Michigan State FS1
6 p.m.: Dayton at Davidson ESPN2
6 p.m.: Utah State at New Mexico FS1
Basketball, college women
11:30 a.m.: (11) Oregon vs. (1) Stanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: Colorado at (9) UCLA Pac-12
6 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Charlotte at New Orleans ESPN
5 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State ESPN
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Hockey, college men
5:30 p.m.: St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth CBS Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: St. John’s at (7) Creighton FS1
9 a.m.: Richmond at George Mason CBS Sports
9 a.m.: George Washington at St. Bonaventure NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Alabama at Auburn ESPN2
9 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina State Root
10 a.m.: (4) Texas at (14) West Virginia ESPN
11 a.m.: (9) Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPN2
11 a.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul FS1
11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Virginia Commonwealth CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Fordham at Duquesne NBC Sports
Noon: (2) Baylor at TCU ESPN
Noon: Washington at California Pac-12
1 p.m.: Tulane at (11) Houston ESPNU
1 p.m.: (18) Texas Tech at Iowa State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler CBS Sports
1 p.m.: UNLV at Colorado State FS1
1 p.m.: La Salle at Massachusetts NBC Sports
1:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at (6) Kansas CBS
2 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford Pac-12
2 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPN2
4 p.m.: (19) Clemson at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: USC at Arizona State Pac-12
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports
5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Portland Fox 28
5 p.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ESPN2
6 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPN
6 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego State CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: (17) Oregon at Utah Pac-12
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma Root
2 p.m.: Portland at (23) Gonzaga SWX
Bobsledding/Skeleton
6 p.m.: World Cup NBC Sports
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo CBS
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington NBC
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Skiing
5 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Idaho at Southern Utah 92.5-FM
1 p.m.: Whitworth at Montana 1230-AM
2 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM
5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Portland 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Portland at (23) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo 700-AM
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Seattle 700-AM and 94.5-FM
5:15 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Providence at Xavier Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita State ESPN2
3 p.m.: Colgate at Boston U. CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington ESPNU
10 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina Root
1 p.m.: (11) Oregon at California Pac-12
1 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech ESPNU
2 p.m.: (5) South Carolina at (10) Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: (7) Arizona at Washington State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Utah at Detroit Root (Comcast only)
Biathlon
9 a.m.: Biathlon World Cup NBC Sports
10 a.m.: Biathlon World Cup NBC Sports
Bobsledding/Skeleton
Noon: IBSF World Cup NBC Sports
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Baltimore at Tennessee ABC and ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Chicago at New Orleans CBS
5:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh NBC
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Skiing
11 a.m.: Alpine World Cup Skiing NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
10 a.m.: Baltimore at Tennessee 700-AM
1:30 p.m.: Chicago at New Orleans 700-AM
5:15 p.m.: Cleveland at Pittsburgh 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
