From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bogdan A. Korchemnyy, of Spokane, and Tatyana A. Ustimenko, of Nine Mile Falls.

Justin M. Flinkman and Cheyenne D. K. Camelio, both of Spokane.

Dean E. Thompson, of Adairville, Kentucky, and Amber R. Robinson, of Coeur d’Alene.

Leland A. Keller, of Colbert, and Jayne A. Edens, of Chattaroy.

Michael M. Milo and Ashton G. Lindor, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Grange Insurance Association v. Whirlpool Corporation, property damages.

Ferda LLC v. Sandy Young, complaint.

Marlene R. Sullivan v. Sherry Saur, et al., restitution of premises.

Justin W. Nelson v. Country Preferred Insurance Company, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Jane Snyder, restitution of premises.

Dennis Dunn v. Northwest Recreational Liquidators, Inc. complaint for damages for tort or wrongful discharge (exercising a legal right or privilege) and disability discrimination under Chapter 49.60 ET SEQ. for disparate treatment (intentional discrimination) and failure to accommodate in actual and medically recorded disability.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reynecke, Brandy K. and Trenton

Baker, Haylee S., and Johnson, Brian M.

Watson, Richard L. and Rachel M.

Bryant, Vanessa C. and Thomas Earl, Jr.

Meyer, Nathan T., and Ressa, Angela I.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Robert A. Delvechio, 43; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Lynda S. Franklin, 32; $400 restitution, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and forgery.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Bradley S. Williamson, 24; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving and disobey officer/flagman/fire.

Justin T. Betts, also known as Johnathon G. Sanchez, 38; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Mattaya A. Overturf, 21; 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Brady D. Towner, 27; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.