News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 8, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin S. Riddle and Aubrey L. Gahagan, both of Cheney.

Charles E. Best and Vanessa A. Preciado, both of Cheney.

Warren W. Arnold and Raylene F. Combs, both of Cheney.

Aaron O. Harris and Justice T. Proulx, both of Spokane.

Kelly A. Joyner and Anja B. Smouse, both of Mead.

Dmitriy Shvetsov, of Newport, and Julietta D. Yefremov, of Spokane.

Artur Avakimov and Veronika Kovaleva, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan T. Kendrick and Cheyenne M. McBride, both of Spokane.

Ethan J. Richey, of Valencia, California, and Elvira O. Tsuber, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Primesource Credit Union v. Michelle Newsom, et al., money claimed owed.

Eric Babb v. Brandon Stalker, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

JP Spokane IV LLC v. Jerahme S. Coker, restitution of premises.

Richard A. Jennings v. Kisona Mailoto, Jr., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Daiichi Oakwood LLC v. Jerrica Martin, et al., restitution of premises.

Stephanie Lagoy v. Luan Chappell, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Debra M. Novak, et al., v. City Of Spokane, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hipps, Katherine J. and Daniel C.

Means, Olivia L. and Gabriel E.

Anderson, Joseph A. and Teryl S.

Parr, Lalenia E. and Thomas B.

Holderfield, Annette L. and Orell T.

Peone, Sarah A. and Cody L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tanya P. Myers, 36; four months in jail with credit given for four months served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Michael P. Price

Melissa A. Smith, 36; 110 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of vehicular homicide (driving while intoxicated).

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Megan K. Rhuby, 24; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Wayne R. Mellgren, 41; 175 days in jail, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Christopher D. McCoy, 59; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, three to six months in a prison-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Larry L. Murray, 29; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.

