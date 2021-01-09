Difference makers: Joel Ayayi makes program history with triple-double in blowout
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 9, 2021
Joel Ayayi
Ayayi stamped his name into Gonzaga’s record book with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for what is believed to be the program’s first triple-double. The junior guard nearly had a triple-double in the opening half with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Zags’ last eight points of the half came courtesy of Ayayi’s two putbacks and two assists. Ayayi finished 5 of 7 from the floor, 2 of 2 at the foul line and had no turnovers in 28 minutes.
Drew Timme
Timme worked over the Pilots inside, pouring in seven first-half field goals – all within 5 feet of the basket – and hitting all five of his free throws en route to 19 points. The sophomore forward had two blocked shots on one possession and then scored on the low block at the other end. Timme finished with 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, seven boards and two assists in 27 minutes.
Turning point
Gonzaga rattled off eight straight points to break away from a tie at 11. After the Pilots scored, the Zags scored 12 of the next 17 points to take command at 31-18 with 7:52 remaining. Corey Kispert’s putback capped the burst and gave GU 26 paint points at the time.
