Business beat

Aviation

Spokane International Airport has announced two recent promotions. Lisa Corcoran has been promoted to manager of planning and engineering, in which she will be responsible for all planning, environmental, engineering and complex construction at Spokane International Airport, the Airport Business Park and Felts Field. Corcoran joined the airport staff in 2014 and previously served as a project manager. She earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Alaska-Anchorage and was named 2020’s Woman of the Year by the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene chapter of the Women in Transportation Seminar. Ryan Sheehan has been promoted as the chief operating officer, in which he will oversee the operations, maintenance, aircraft rescue and fire fighting, known as ARFF, and information technology departments. Sheehan joined the airport in 2008 and previously served as the director of operations and maintenance. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management of technical operations from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.

Law

Law firm Witherspoon Kelley has hired Asti Gallina as a litigation attorney. Gallina is a graduate of University of Washington School of Law and primarily focuses on civil litigation and business and corporate law. Gallina previously served as a litigation associate in Seattle.

Honors

MultiCare Valley Hospital has been awarded an “A” in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Valley Hospital was one of 18 hospitals in Washington, of which three are in Eastern Washington, to receive this top score. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that says it is committed to health care quality and safety and assigns ratings of “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” to general hospitals across the nation. Scores are re-evaluated every six months and assess a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

National Native American Construction Inc. in Coeur d’ Alene has been awarded the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. The HIRE Vets Medallion program recognizes U.S. employers for recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans.