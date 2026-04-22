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Shriners Event Center announces new outdoor venue to host Men At Work

By Emily White emilyw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5444

Shriners Event Center is expanding.

Shriners Event Center, located at 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., has designed a 3.5-acre outdoor event area adjacent to the center. According to a release, the space is designed to host anything from weddings and community gatherings to concerts. Guests can bring picnic blankets and chairs to sit on during concerts.

The venue is scheduled to host a concert featuring Men At Work, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife at 7 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a release. Proceeds from the event will go to El Katif Shriners.

The venue can accommodate several thousand people, with an additional reserved seating section that has around 300 chairs in it.

A food court featuring local vendors, local beer and wine offerings and a dedicated area for dancing.