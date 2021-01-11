Former Eastern Washington, WSU quarterback Gage Gubrud signs with Canadian Football League’s BC Lions

Gage Gubrud is latest former Eastern Washington quarterback to sign a Canadian Football League contract.

Gubrud recently signed a free-agent contract with the BC Lions, becoming the league’s fourth active quarterback from EWU.

“Its relieving,” Gubrud said of signing his first pro contract. “It feels like a bit of a fresh start.”

Ex-Eagles quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell (Calgary Stampeders), Matt Nichols (Toronto Argonauts) and Vernon Adams (Montreal Alouettes) have recently flourished in the nine-team league.

After staring at EWU for three seasons (2016-2018) and setting several EWU and conference passing records, Gubrud, the 2016 Big Sky Conference Co-MVP and two-time Walter Payton Award candidate, transferred to Washington State as a sixth-year graduate transfer in 2019 but lost the starting job to fellow senior Anthony Gordon.

Gordon went on to lead the nation in passing in 2019 and set WSU and Pac-12 records before a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

Gubrud joins a BC Lions team that includes former EWU standout defensive backs T.J. Lee and Victor Gamboa.