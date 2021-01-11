Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 11, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Derek C. Steege and Valeria V. Gonzalez Naranjo, both of Airway Heights.
Clarence M. Parkhill and Shaylyn L. Crooks, both of Spokane.
Robert W. Crnich and Ellen I. Lentz, both of Chattaroy.
John H. Matthews and Michaela C. Shelley, both of Spokane.
Tyler S. Smedley and Jaclyn R. Perkins, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jerry Harrison, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Jeanette Benson, money claimed owed.
Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. David P. Volking, Jr., money claimed owed.
Steven Emtmann, et al., v. Victoria A. Dalebout, et al., complaint for damages.
Kiemle & Hagood Company v. Justin D. Wolf, restitution of premises.
Victoria A. Newbury, et al., v. Robert Weigand, complaint for damages.
Carla Ellis, et al., v. CSWW, Inc., complaint.
Clifford Geiser v. Terry Langston, et al., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ruble, Victor M. and Brenda D.
Weber, Patricia and Timothy
Brauner, Patricia M. and Brian L.
Routien, Elizabeth A. and Darrell J.
Workman, Mozelle K. and James L.
Damerow, Abby J. and Kreider, Tyron A. H.
Aller, Angeles G. and Winslow, Scott B.
Lott, Taylor R. and Middleton, David C.
Lang, Roxanna L. and Chad R.
Ruiz, Sarah C. and Raul J.
Berry, Teresa and James L.
Rogers, Adrian M. and Brunt, Jonathan A.
Schutt, Ellie M. and Basham, Terry G.
Dixon, Brianna and Tyler E.
Legal separations granted
Toulou, Kathleen A. and Randy J.
Rice, Diann L. and William E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Brady D. Towner, 26; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, two counts second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted second-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Roman A. Babak, 31; 17 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to elude a police vehicle.
Andrea D. Waters, 30; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Ryannon S. Hodges, 47; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, nine months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Rian A. Bango, 30; six months in jail with credit given for 140 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Loren L. Abrahamson, 29; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Wayne R. Mellgren, 41; 170 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.
Paul J. Villalpando, 36; $50 restitution, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Daniel J. Hamlin, 23; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12.75 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Christopher J. Helms, no penalties, after pleading guilty to forgery.
Eric R. Peery, 25; 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Johnathan L. Epperson, 24; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Brandon L. Kurtz, 24; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren
Molly S. Matt, 29; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Ericka L. McCandless, 48; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 87 days served, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Travis R. Bertholf, 28; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Raymond L. Brown, 47; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Commissioner Michael C. Valerian
Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 21; 60 days in jail, telephone harassment and four counts of no contact order violation.
Calvin L. Stephens, 27; 74 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Marc R. Palmer, 21; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.