By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek C. Steege and Valeria V. Gonzalez Naranjo, both of Airway Heights.

Clarence M. Parkhill and Shaylyn L. Crooks, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Crnich and Ellen I. Lentz, both of Chattaroy.

John H. Matthews and Michaela C. Shelley, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Smedley and Jaclyn R. Perkins, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jerry Harrison, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jeanette Benson, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. David P. Volking, Jr., money claimed owed.

Steven Emtmann, et al., v. Victoria A. Dalebout, et al., complaint for damages.

Kiemle & Hagood Company v. Justin D. Wolf, restitution of premises.

Victoria A. Newbury, et al., v. Robert Weigand, complaint for damages.

Carla Ellis, et al., v. CSWW, Inc., complaint.

Clifford Geiser v. Terry Langston, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ruble, Victor M. and Brenda D.

Weber, Patricia and Timothy

Brauner, Patricia M. and Brian L.

Routien, Elizabeth A. and Darrell J.

Workman, Mozelle K. and James L.

Damerow, Abby J. and Kreider, Tyron A. H.

Aller, Angeles G. and Winslow, Scott B.

Lott, Taylor R. and Middleton, David C.

Lang, Roxanna L. and Chad R.

Ruiz, Sarah C. and Raul J.

Berry, Teresa and James L.

Rogers, Adrian M. and Brunt, Jonathan A.

Schutt, Ellie M. and Basham, Terry G.

Dixon, Brianna and Tyler E.

Legal separations granted

Toulou, Kathleen A. and Randy J.

Rice, Diann L. and William E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Brady D. Towner, 26; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, two counts second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted second-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Roman A. Babak, 31; 17 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to elude a police vehicle.

Andrea D. Waters, 30; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ryannon S. Hodges, 47; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, nine months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Rian A. Bango, 30; six months in jail with credit given for 140 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Loren L. Abrahamson, 29; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Wayne R. Mellgren, 41; 170 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Paul J. Villalpando, 36; $50 restitution, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Daniel J. Hamlin, 23; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12.75 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Christopher J. Helms, no penalties, after pleading guilty to forgery.

Eric R. Peery, 25; 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Johnathan L. Epperson, 24; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brandon L. Kurtz, 24; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Molly S. Matt, 29; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Ericka L. McCandless, 48; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 87 days served, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Travis R. Bertholf, 28; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Raymond L. Brown, 47; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Commissioner Michael C. Valerian

Nickalus R. Preston-Kramer, 21; 60 days in jail, telephone harassment and four counts of no contact order violation.

Calvin L. Stephens, 27; 74 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Marc R. Palmer, 21; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.