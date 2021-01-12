The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Duquesne at Dayton CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2

4 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Georgetown FS1

6 p.m.: (18) Texas Tech at (4) Texas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m: Brooklyn at New York ESPN

7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Hockey, NHL

2:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado NBC Sports

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Brighton & Hove at Manchester City NBC Sports

12:10 p.m.: Fulham at Tottenham NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

