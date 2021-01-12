On the air
Tue., Jan. 12, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Duquesne at Dayton CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2
4 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Georgetown FS1
6 p.m.: (18) Texas Tech at (4) Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Boise State at Wyoming CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m: Brooklyn at New York ESPN
7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
2:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado NBC Sports
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Brighton & Hove at Manchester City NBC Sports
12:10 p.m.: Fulham at Tottenham NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
