Tip time for Gonzaga-Pepperdine moved to 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 12, 2021

ESPN's Sean Farnham (in back) hams it up with Dave Flemming during a timeout in Gonzaga's win over BYU last Thursday. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the Gonzaga-Pepperdine game Thursday for ESPN.  (By Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s home game against Pepperdine on Thursday has a new tip-off time and TV channel.

The Zags and Waves will meet at 6 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center on ESPN. It had been scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN2, but the change puts the WCC contest into the 6 p.m. time slot on ESPN, replacing the postponed Oregon-Arizona State game.

ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game.

The top-ranked Zags (12-0, 3-0 WCC) have had several schedule adjustments early in the conference season. After the Gonzaga-Santa Clara postponement due to COVID-19 protocols in the Broncos’ program, GU and BYU agreed to meet last Thursday at 5:30 on ESPN, replacing the canceled UConn-Baylor women’s game on the network.

On the eve of Gonzaga’s WCC opener against San Francisco on Jan. 2, the teams agreed to move the game up two hours to 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

