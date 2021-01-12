Tip time for Gonzaga-Pepperdine moved to 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN

Gonzaga’s home game against Pepperdine on Thursday has a new tip-off time and TV channel.

The Zags and Waves will meet at 6 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center on ESPN. It had been scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPN2, but the change puts the WCC contest into the 6 p.m. time slot on ESPN, replacing the postponed Oregon-Arizona State game.

ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game.

The top-ranked Zags (12-0, 3-0 WCC) have had several schedule adjustments early in the conference season. After the Gonzaga-Santa Clara postponement due to COVID-19 protocols in the Broncos’ program, GU and BYU agreed to meet last Thursday at 5:30 on ESPN, replacing the canceled UConn-Baylor women’s game on the network.

On the eve of Gonzaga’s WCC opener against San Francisco on Jan. 2, the teams agreed to move the game up two hours to 5 p.m. on ESPN2.