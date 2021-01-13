Menu
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 13, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 6 p.m. Pac-12: Washington State at UCLA, 2 p.m.; Washington at USC, 6:30. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Idaho, Southern Utah at Eastern Washington, both 6 p.m. Nonconference: Whitworth at Seattle Pacific, 6 p.m.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5:30 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.