Area roundup for print

Staff and wire reports

Matt Johnson led a balanced Northern Colorado attack with 18 points as the Bears dominated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday at Memorial Gym in Moscow, Idaho.

Daylen Kountz scored 17 points for Northern Colorado (6-6, 3-4 Big Sky), while Bodie Hume added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Damen Thacker paced the Vandals (0-10, 0-7) with 16 points and three assists. Gabe Quinnett and Scott Blakney added eight points apiece as UI shot just 39.6% from the field and 30.8% (4 for 13) from 3-point range.

Idaho keep the game within reach at the half, trailing 30-24, but the Bears pulled away in the second half behind nine 3-pointers.

The teams play again at noon Saturday. That contest will be televised on SWX.

Whitworth 69, Seattle Pacific 65: Rowan Anderson scored 17 points as the Pirates (2-3) swept their two-game nonconference series with the Falcons (0-2) in Seattle.

Garrett Paxton scored 15 points for Whitworth, and JT McDermott added 13 points and five rebounds.

Mehdi El Mardi paced SPU with 14 points. Harry Cavell notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates open Northwest Conference play at Puget Sound on Jan. 22.

Women’s basketball

Micayla Isenbart hit a jumper with 1 second remaining as Northern Colorado upset Idaho 63-61 in Greeley, Colorado.

Isenbart finished with 13 points and Hannah Simental scored 19 for the Bears (4-8, 3-4 Big Sky).

Gina Marxen led Idaho with 18 points and three assists. Gabi Harrington added 12 points for the Vandals (6-5, 5-2), who were without leading rebounder Natalie Klinker.

The teams play again at 11 a.m. Saturday.