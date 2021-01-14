Things to do in Spokane: Jan. 15-22

Ryan McComb – Comedian. Friday and Saturday, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10. (208) 930-1514.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Resident Artist: TextSTYLE – Resident artist Hayward Cheeseborough discusses the nuances of word meanings while teaching how to make a personalized bookmark. Register at bit.ly/3pypIM4. Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Paint and Sip – Create a wintery scene painted on canvas. Supplies, instruction and a glass of wine included. Come early for pizza and snacks. Call or visit in person to register. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. $35. (208) 265-8545.

Riverfront’s Winter Farmers Market – Located at the Pavilion Central Plaza. Featuring local vendors Big Barn Brewing, Browning Beef, Commellini Estate, Functional Pottery, Marketplace Botanicals, Great Harvest, Highland Honey, Increditruck, K2 Greens, Liberty Cider, Mama Torrez, Sweets by SarahK, Swell Coffee, the Scone Ranger and more. Wednesdays through Feb. 3, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

SCC Hagan Center Diversity Series Speaker – A live presentation with Marlon James, author of the New York Times bestseller “Black Leopard, Red Wolf,” released in 2019, and three other novels, including “John Crow’s Devil.” Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. 1810 N. Greene St. Free. (509) 533-8883.

Paint and Sip – Explore impressionism with watercolor and Spokane artist Megan Perkins. For more information and to sign up, visit northwestmuseum.org. Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $18 members; $20 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.