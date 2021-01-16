Cache Reset
Difference makers: Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert help Gonzaga avoid upset bid by Saint Mary’s

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 16, 2021

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Joel Ayayi

Ayayi helped spark Gonzaga’s offense and defense in a decisive first-half stretch. He scored six points in the final 1:50, all on layups and two coming on the fastbreak. The junior guard finished with a team-high 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting and five rebounds.

Corey Kispert

Kispert was a steady hand in 39 minutes of playing time. The senior wing led the Zags with 17 points and hit three of the team’s four 3-pointers. He grabbed five rebounds.

Turning point

The Zags slipped into a 10-point hole with choppy play at both ends of the floor, but they flipped the switch with a 20-3 run over the final nine minutes of the first half. Aaron Cook scored seven points and had an assist and Ayayi added eight points.

