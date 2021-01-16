Difference makers: Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert help Gonzaga avoid upset bid by Saint Mary’s
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 16, 2021
Joel Ayayi
Ayayi helped spark Gonzaga’s offense and defense in a decisive first-half stretch. He scored six points in the final 1:50, all on layups and two coming on the fastbreak. The junior guard finished with a team-high 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting and five rebounds.
Corey Kispert
Kispert was a steady hand in 39 minutes of playing time. The senior wing led the Zags with 17 points and hit three of the team’s four 3-pointers. He grabbed five rebounds.
Turning point
The Zags slipped into a 10-point hole with choppy play at both ends of the floor, but they flipped the switch with a 20-3 run over the final nine minutes of the first half. Aaron Cook scored seven points and had an assist and Ayayi added eight points.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.