Former Gonzaga star Brandon Clarke dies at 29: ‘He was a true legend’

Brandon Clarke, a former Gonzaga forward who played seven NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, has died at the age of 29 years old. (Getty Images)

Brandon Clarke, who wowed basketball fans with gravity-defying dunks and blocks during one electric season with Gonzaga, died Monday. He was 29.

Clarke burst into Gonzaga’s starting lineup in the fall of 2018 and paired with Rui Hachimura to lead the team into the Elite Eight during the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The two were drafted into the NBA after the season. Clarke went on to play seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“He was a true legend who will never be forgotten here at Gonzaga,” Coach Mark Few said in a statement. “Please keep his wonderful family in your prayers. We miss you and love you BC.”

Clarke’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose. He was found Monday in a home located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Comments and wishes for Clarke’s family and friends poured in from across the country.

“We are devastated to hear the news about Brandon,” Few said. “He had such a kind, gentle and warm soul, and I will always remember the great smile he had on his face whenever you were around him.

“BC was one of the most easygoing players we have ever had, and he was part of one of the greatest teams in our program’s history. Brandon was a spectacular player and competitor, and a phenomenal teammate to all.”

Clarke played in 309 games for the Grizzlies, but his availability was limited by injuries, particularly during the last three years when he only appeared in 72 games. The veteran forward played in just two games this season – the last being Dec. 20 – due to knee and calf injuries.

On April 1, Clarke was arrested in Cross County, Arkansas, and booked on four charges that included trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance while speeding, according to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office. Clarke was released from custody the following afternoon.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native started his college career at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga, where he redshirted in 2017-18 before transforming into an All-American forward and defensive anchor for the 2018-19 team.

Brandon Clarke, left, embraces teammate Rui Hachimura during the 2018-19 season. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

Clarke’s most notable performance during his lone year at Gonzaga came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Baylor when he set the school’s March Madness record with 36 points and 15 field goals.

The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks, earning a multitude of postseason awards that included Third Team All-American honors from the Associated Press and Sporting News, WCC Defensive Player of the Year and WCC Newcomer of the Year.

During his standout 2018-19 season, Clarke also made history by setting Gonzaga’s single-season record for blocked shots (117), a total that was matched three years later by Chet Holmgren. Clarke still holds the school record for field -goal percentage in a single season (68.7%) and offensive rebounds (114).

Clarke was selected by Oklahoma City with the 21st overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, 12 spots behind Gonzaga teammate Hachimura, but was traded to the Grizzlies two weeks later. He was named the Most Valuable Player at NBA Summer League in 2019 and earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2020 after averaging 12.1 ppg and 5.9 rpg.

The forward played at least 56 games in five of his first six seasons in the NBA, sharing the court from 2020-22 with Gonzaga teammate Killian Tillie, who appeared in 54 games over two seasons with Memphis.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies wrote in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Clarke posted career-high scoring and rebounding numbers during his rookie campaign, but the forward averaged double figures each of his first five NBA seasons. He was a major contributor off Memphis’ bench during the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, averaging 12.3 ppg and 6.9 rpg as the Grizzlies beat Minnesota in a first-round series before losing to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

As of the 2025-26 season, Clarke was the Grizzlies’ longest-tenured player, tied with All-Star guard Ja Morant, another member of the 2019 draft class.

“This hurt BC, love you broski,” Morant wrote in an Instagram story post. “Gone way too soon … it’s bigger than basketball.”