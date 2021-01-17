Business beat

Banking

Nicole Sherman is the new chief operating officer for Numerica Credit Union. Sherman’s more than 25 years of experience spans retail, commercial, wealth and business banking with 20 of those years spent in senior-level leadership. She previously served as Columbia Bank’s executive vice president of retail banking and digital integration in Tacoma. Sherman holds a master’s degree in business administration .

Health care

Cancer Care Northwest has hired Jeanette Dressel as a nurse practitioner. Dressel received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Brigham Young University and a Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of South Alabama. She has more than 20 years of experience, including 15 years as a nurse practitioner providing chronic disease management and four years of oncology experience. Dressel is also skilled in pain management and end-of-life care.

Law

Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee has hired Amanda Taylor as an attorney. Taylor previously worked as in-house counsel for a publicly traded company and will now assist the firm in all practice areas, focusing on commercial law, transactions and franchising.

Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate has announced Brooke Carey as the designated broker for the Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake offices and Chris O’Doherty as the managing broker for the Liberty Lake office.

Miscellaneous

Spiceology has announced the addition of two senior executives. Maria Emmer-Aanes is vice president of retail and grocery, and Steve Mailliard has been promoted to the vice president of operations and supply chain. Emmer-Aanes was formerly the vice president of sales and Marketing at Numi Organic Tea. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Minnesota . Mailliard was previously a senior manager for six years at global manufacturer Briggs and Stratton, where he guided technology and strategic business investments. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in operations research and MIS.

AAA Washington has elected Greg Bever as chairman. Bever is the retired publisher of the Journal of Business. He has previously chaired for Greater Spokane Incorporated, Visit Spokane, Forward Fairchild, Washington State Parks Foundation, and the Community Colleges of Spokane.